Glancy Prongay Tapped To Lead Alibaba Investor Class Action

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 10, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP will represent a proposed class of investors in Alibaba who allege the Chinese technology giant and two of its executives hurt shareholders after a fintech company in which Alibaba owns an equity interest abruptly suspended plans for a $34 billion initial public offering following scrutiny from Chinese regulators. In a Thursday decision and order, U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels appointed Glancy Prongay client Salem Gharsalli lead plaintiff in the consolidated action. Gharsalli claimed he lost more than $2.9 million in connection with the alleged securities fraud, records show. Gharsalli's alleged losses are greater than those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS