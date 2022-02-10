Israeli Contractor Execs Spar With SEC Over Merger Claims

By Grace Dixon (February 10, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and executives at an Israeli government communications contractor accused of misleading investors about its success ahead of a merger sparred in New York federal court over the significance of claims made to investors. In battling summary judgment motions on Wednesday, the SEC, Ability Inc. Chief Technology Officer Alexander Aurovsky and CEO Anatoly Hurgin staked opposing claims on the agency's allegations the pair hid critical information about existing order logs and a "game changing" product to secure shareholder approval for a 2015 merger with Cambridge Capital Acquisition Corp. Hurgin, seconded by Aurovsky, argued that the statements...

