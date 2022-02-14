Greenspoon Marder Taps New Partners In Denver, LA

By Emily Sides (February 14, 2022, 4:16 PM EST) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP has snagged two new partners in Denver and Los Angeles, respectively, strengthening its litigation practice in areas like sports, entertainment, real estate and finance with a pair of hires from small firms. Alan Schindler and Glen A. Rothstein have joined the firm to advise clients on general commercial litigation matters, Greenspoon Marder said Thursday. Schindler joins the firm in Denver from Timmins LLC, a boutique that guides clients through complex litigation and transactions, while Rothstein is the sole practitioner at Rothstein Law and joins the firm's office in Los Angeles. The two new partners join about 100 attorneys who compose...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS