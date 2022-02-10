Ex-Mayor Cites 'Varsity Blues' Duo In Latest Prison Delay Bid

By Chris Villani (February 10, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- A former Massachusetts mayor convicted on corruption, fraud and tax charges renewed his request Wednesday to delay going to prison, citing a ruling allowing two men found guilty in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case to remain free until the First Circuit weighs in. Jasiel Correia, the onetime mayor of Fall River, Massachusetts, has twice previously asked to delay the start of his six-year prison sentence, first citing the desire to help his family restaurant operate through the holidays and then the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. In his third motion, Correia pointed to former casino executive...

