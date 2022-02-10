Amazon Pans Straight White Male's Claims Of Sales Bias

By Craig Clough (February 10, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- Amazon urged a California federal district court Wednesday to toss a proposed class action alleging discrimination against heterosexual white male sellers, telling the court that the lead plaintiff never sold anything on its platform and "his claims are nothing more than abstract objections to business practices with which he disagrees." The online retail giant's motion to dismiss argued that the entire case should be tossed because lead plaintiff, Jonathan Correll, lacks standing since he was never harmed by the alleged business practices. But even if he did have standing, Amazon added that its efforts to highlight products of minority-, women- and...

