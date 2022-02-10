Wash. Lays Out $38B Opioid Abatement Plan To Trial Judge

By Cara Salvatore (February 10, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- Washington State unveiled Thursday the $38 billion plan it hopes to win in an opioid trial, with an economist who helped build it taking the stand to detail line items for addiction treatment, therapy, housing support and more. Harvard University economist Jeffrey Liebman, a specialist in economics applying to the public sector, testified in the trial against drug distributors Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson to explain exactly what's in the 15-year, $37.98 billion plan that the state is requesting to address the opioid crisis among its citizens. The numbers give a deep look at the level of alleged need that prompted...

