Texas, Others Fight Federal Contractor Minimum Wage Hike

By Michelle Casady (February 10, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi filed a lawsuit against the federal government on Thursday, alleging that the Biden administration acted outside the scope of its authority when it decided to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour for federal contractors. The lawsuit takes aim at an executive order the president issued on April 27 that increased the minimum wage for federal contractors from $10.10 an hour, and the Department of Labor's final rule implemented in accordance with that executive order on Nov. 23. The states allege that the executive branch has improperly decided to do what only Congress can do in...

