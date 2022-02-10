IP Forecast: 9th Circ. To Hear Copyright Row With Shyamalan

By Andrew Karpan (February 10, 2022, 8:44 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit next week will hear a screenwriter's appeal of the dismissal of her case accusing M. Night Shyamalan of ripping off her indie film while making a TV thriller for Apple's streaming service, as well as a subsequent order to pay attorney fees. On Monday afternoon, a three-judge panel in Pasadena, California, will remotely hear lawyers for Italian-American director Francesca Gregorini fight a 2020 decision from U.S. District Judge John Walter that ended her copyright case against Shyamalan and Apple, which released three seasons of a streaming series Shyamalan produces called "Servant." Gregorini had alleged the first three episodes...

