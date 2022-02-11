Philly Residents Denied Class Cert. In Waste Incinerator Suit

By Morgan Conley (February 11, 2022, 3:17 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge declined to certify a proposed class of Pennsylvania residents that blame a nearby waste incinerator for bad odors that sometimes plague their properties, saying the allegations are too fact-intensive for the suit to be decided collectively. U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III denied lead plaintiff Holly Lloyd's motion for class certification Thursday, determining that claims against Covanta Plymouth Renewable Energy LLC would be best hashed out on an individual basis. Judge Bartle pointed to "compelling evidence" put forth by Covanta that demonstrates the substantial discrepancies between the reported experiences of nearby property owners. Some have experienced no...

