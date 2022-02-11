Real Estate Rumors: Terreno, Progress Capital, Clarion

By Andrew McIntyre (February 11, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- Terreno Realty Corp. has picked up two warehouses in Hialeah, Florida, for $73.2 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for 4281 and 4341 West 108th St., which have a combined 407,000 square feet, and the seller is Florida East Coast Industries, according to the report. Progress Capital has lent $196.9 million for an office property in Jersey City, New Jersey, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The loan to Vision Properties is for 70 Hudson St., which has 431,281 square feet of space, according to the report. Clarion Partners has acquired a Lauderhill, Florida, apartment complex for $72...

