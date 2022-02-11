Endo Hit With New Default Ruling In Opioid Discovery Debacle

By Jeff Overley (February 11, 2022, 11:23 AM EST) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals said Friday it expects to be found legally liable by default for opioid abuse in Tennessee because of discovery violations, echoing a similar ruling last year that unleashed a financial fiasco for the drugmaker and a professional nightmare for its lawyers. The expectation stems from a Thursday hearing at which, Endo said, a Tennessee judge "improperly adopted the findings" of another Volunteer State judge who clobbered the company with a stunning default judgment last year. "Endo strongly disagrees with the court's ruling and is considering its appellate options. There is no valid basis to support discovery sanctions," Matthew J....

