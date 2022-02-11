9 Firms Rep For $500M Haul In Blank Check IPOs

By McCord Pagan (February 11, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- Four blank check companies focused on areas such as real estate technology, cannabis, direct-to-consumer media and energy began trading Friday after raising a combined $500 million in initial public offerings led by nine law firms. Jaguar Global Growth Corp. I, advised by Paul Hastings LLP and Maples Group, formerly Maples and Calder, with underwriters' counsel DLA Piper, raised $200 million in its IPO, while Relativity Acquisition Corp. raised $125 million in an offering led by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP and underwriters' counsel Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP. And Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. priced a $100 million offering guided by Saul...

