Feds Zeroing In On Settlements In Border Wall Disputes

By Morgan Conley (February 11, 2022, 6:33 PM EST) -- The federal government told a D.C. federal court it has reached a tentative agreement to end advocacy groups' lawsuit over the diversion of federal funds for the southern border wall and is nearing an agreement with environmental groups and tribes bringing similar claims. In separate status reports Thursday, the federal government and the plaintiffs that brought three distinct lawsuits updated the court that they have reached, or foresee reaching soon, settlements to end the litigation. The government is close to wrapping up its settlement talks with one group of plaintiffs made up of the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS