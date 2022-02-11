Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biden Admin.'s Carbon Social Cost Metric Barred By Judge

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 11, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Friday blocked the Biden's administration's efforts to increase the government's cost estimates resulting from greenhouse gas pollution, siding with several Republican-led states that argued that the president doesn't have the authority to enforce the estimates and that higher costs would irreparably harm their economies.

President Joe Biden had ordered a review of the social cost of carbon metric, which places a monetary value on the damage that projects may have on public health through their greenhouse gases production, on his first day in office. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. granted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!