PennDOT, Pittsburgh Warned Of Suit Over Bridge Collapse

By Matthew Santoni (February 11, 2022, 5:18 PM EST) -- Attorneys for two of the motorists injured in a Pittsburgh bridge collapse last month announced that they will file a lawsuit against the city, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Port Authority of Allegheny County, citing past inspections that had identified the bridge as in "poor" structural condition prior to its sudden fall into the ravine below. Paul Ellis of Ellis & Associates and CJ Engel of Swensen & Perer called a press conference Friday to say they'd provided notice to the defendants as a first step in litigation over who was liable for injuries suffered by Tyrone and Velva...

