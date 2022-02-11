9th Circ. Vacates Approval Of $7.3M Swift Trucker Wage Deal

By Dave Simpson (February 11, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday vacated the approval of Swift Transportation Co.'s $7.25 million deal to end a 12-year-long wage class action from Swift truckers, sending the settlement back for a second look from the district court, which applied the wrong legal standard in greenlighting the deal. In a unanimous, published decision, the panel said that, because the truckers had not achieved class certification prior to the settlement process, the district court was wrong to presume that the settlement was fair and reasonable. It sided with objector Sadashiv Mares, who noted that, in the 2019 opinion Roes 1-2 v. SFBSC Mgmt. LLC,...

