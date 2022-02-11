Software Co. Agrees To Pay $15.3M To End BIPA Suit

By Morgan Conley (February 11, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- Kronos Inc. has agreed to pay nearly $15.3 million to end a lawsuit accusing it of violating Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law by improperly collecting and storing the fingerprints or palm prints of workers at companies that use Kronos' biometric timekeeping devices. In a motion for preliminary approval Thursday, named plaintiffs Charlene Figueroa and Jermaine Burton asked an Illinois federal court to certify the proposed class of all individuals who used Kronos biometric timekeeping devices at work in Illinois and whose finger-scan data "was hosted" by Kronos between Jan. 18, 2014, and 30 days after the court preliminarily approves the deal....

