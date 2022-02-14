Wells Fargo Dodges Plane Crash Liability Suit, For Now

By Gina Kim (February 14, 2022, 9:09 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge tossed a lawsuit Friday that blames Wells Fargo for the death of passengers killed aboard a crashed plane that the bank had sold, finding that the claims were preempted by federal law, but also that the victims' families are allowed another chance to amend their allegations. In a 14-page decision, U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang dismissed the complaint against Wells Fargo without prejudice, citing a Federal Aviation Act provision that shields owners and lessors from personal injury liability if they do not possess or operate the aircraft in question during the alleged misconduct. The judge concluded that the plaintiffs...

