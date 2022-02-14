Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wells Fargo Dodges Plane Crash Liability Suit, For Now

By Gina Kim (February 14, 2022, 9:09 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge tossed a lawsuit Friday that blames Wells Fargo for the death of passengers killed aboard a crashed plane that the bank had sold, finding that the claims were preempted by federal law, but also that the victims' families are allowed another chance to amend their allegations.

In a 14-page decision, U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang dismissed the complaint against Wells Fargo without prejudice, citing a Federal Aviation Act provision that shields owners and lessors from personal injury liability if they do not possess or operate the aircraft in question during the alleged misconduct. The judge concluded that the plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!