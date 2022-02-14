Hotel Group Urges High Court To Kill Seattle Benefits Law

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 14, 2022, 5:38 PM EST) -- A lobbying group urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the ERISA Industry Committee's push to revive its challenge to a Seattle health insurance mandate for hotel workers, arguing the Ninth Circuit erred in concluding the Employee Retirement Income Security Act didn't trump the city ordinance. In a friend-of-the-court brief submitted Friday, the American Hotel and Lodging Association said allowing the Ninth Circuit's ruling to stand would create a new route for states to impose regulations on employee benefit plans where they otherwise would be blocked by federal law. The AHLA, which says it's an advocacy group and the largest...

