Judge Blocks TRO Bid Against Law Firm In Defamation Suit

By Michelle Casady (February 14, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has denied a real estate company's request for a temporary restraining order that would have required a law firm to remove from its website allegedly defamatory statements informing potential clients about possible claims against the company. U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. issued a brief order denying EasyKnock Inc.'s request on Friday. Houston law firm Feldman & Feldman PC followed up that win on Monday by filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against it. Feldman & Feldman told the court that it was being sued by EasyKnock "for essentially repeating a recent judicial finding made...

