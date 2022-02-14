Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Talc Claimants Argue Bad Faith In J&J Unit's Ch. 11 Trial

By Vince Sullivan (February 14, 2022, 8:52 PM EST) -- Talc injury claimants in the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson's talc unit told a New Jersey bankruptcy judge Monday that the company filed for bankruptcy as a litigation strategy after getting hit with more than 38,000 personal injury suits, and that the case should be tossed on bad faith grounds.

During the opening day of a planned weeklong trial, an attorney for the ovarian cancer claimants committee, Jeffrey L. Jonas of Brown Rudnick LLP, said J&J executed a series of corporate moves in October to create a new entity — the debtor LTL Management LLC — and saddle it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!