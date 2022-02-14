Contractor, Investors Reach $3.3M Deal In COVID Tests Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 14, 2022, 8:33 PM EST) -- Investors in SCWorx Corp. have reached a $3.3 million settlement with the health care logistics company to resolve claims that it misled investors when it announced a major COVID-19 test kit contract in the early days of the pandemic. In a motion, investor Vy Nguyen told U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl of the Southern District of New York that the proposed settlement comprises a $2.7 million cash payment, $600,000 worth of SCWorx shares and 100,000 shares of the company's stock "at then current market values," the latter of which will come from SCWorx CEO Marc Schessel. Nguyen told the judge...

