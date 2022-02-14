Tyson & Mendes Adds New Tri-State Office Managing Partner

By Clarice Silber (February 14, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- National civil defense firm Tyson & Mendes LLP has tapped a former assistant district attorney in the New York County District Attorney's Office to become managing partner of its New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut offices. Tyson & Mendes said Friday that Randy Faust will lead the firm's New York-based team together with Kristina Milone. The two are among five new trial attorneys added to the firm's offices in the tri-state area. Faust told Law360 Pulse on Monday that he will focus on all aspects of the insurance defense field, and said his expertise lies in catastrophic personal injury cases....

