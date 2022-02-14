Ex-Harvard Coach Can't Trim Admission Bribe Case, Feds Say

By Chris Villani (February 14, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- The former Harvard University fencing coach and a Maryland businessman accused of paying more than $1.5 million in bribes to get his kids into the Ivy League school should not be able to duck a fraud charge, federal prosecutors argued Friday. In a case with allegations mirroring those in the high-profile "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, Peter Brand, the onetime fencing coach, and Jie "Jack" Zhao, a resident of Potomac, Maryland, have argued the honest-services fraud count they both face should be dismissed. The duo claim that the government can show no proof that Harvard's bottom line was harmed by the...

