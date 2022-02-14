Pacific Life Loans $260M For Philly Project

By Andrew McIntyre (February 14, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- Pacific Life has loaned $260 million to a venture of National Real Estate Advisors, JOSS Realty Partners, SSH Real Estate and Young Capital for a Philadelphia mixed-use project, according to an announcement Monday from borrower-side broker JLL. The loan from Pacific Life Insurance Co. is for a project in Philadelphia's Market East neighborhood that includes residential, retail, dining, hospitality and medical space. The project, known as East Market, is located at a full city block, between Market, Chestnut, 11th and 12th streets. "This transformative project was an exciting assignment and was extremely well-received by lenders," JLL's Capital Markets Senior Managing Director...

