Salons Turn To 7th Circ. In COVID-19 Coverage Fight

By Eli Flesch (February 15, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- Two salons in Virginia and California asked the Seventh Circuit to revive their pandemic coverage suit against a CNA insurance company, saying they properly alleged that the coronavirus caused covered physical damage to their properties. On Monday, the Legacy Sports Barbershop in Virginia Beach and Panache Coiffure in Santa Monica told the appellate court that an Illinois federal court erred when it found that government pandemic restrictions didn't inflict physical damage on the salons. The salons are trying to revive their suit against Illinois-based Continental Casualty Co. A company that provides lessons in hair care was also joined in the suit,...

