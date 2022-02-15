Diana Muller, Trademark Expert For Sports Icons, Dies At 75

By Tiffany Hu (February 15, 2022, 2:43 PM EST) -- Diana Muller, a renowned trademark attorney who counted Michael Jordan, Arthur Ashe, Pelé and other sports personalities as her clients, died in Miami last week at the age of 75. Over the course of her nearly 50-year legal career, Muller represented the "Who's Who" of celebrities and athletes, as well as luxury brands like LVMH, Perrier and Longchamp, according to Gottlieb Rackman Reisman PC, where Muller worked as of counsel for almost 25 years. Born and raised in Argentina, Muller earned a law degree from the University of Buenos Aires in 1972 before emigrating to the U.S. a few years later,...

