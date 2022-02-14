Ex-Waiter's Steakhouse Bias Suit Sent Back To State Court

By Joyce Hanson (February 14, 2022, 10:12 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge sent back to state court Monday a former server's discrimination suit against a steakhouse chain made famous by a Turkish chef whose "Salt Bae" meat-seasoning videos went viral, ruling that his court doesn't have jurisdiction because a federal question hasn't been raised. Judge P. Kevin Castel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said Nusret New York LLC erred in removing the case to federal court from the state court where former Nusr-Et Steakhouse New York server Angelo Maher originally filed suit. The judge found not only that the district court...

