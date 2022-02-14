Metallurgist Gets 30 Mos. For Faking US Subs' Steel Strength

By Hannah Albarazi (February 14, 2022, 10:28 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge Monday sentenced a former director of metallurgy at the U.S. Navy's leading supplier of steel for submarines to 30 months in prison after she admitted to fraudulently passing off low-quality steel as high-quality steel for use in submarines for over 30 years. Washington state resident and former Bradken Inc. employee Elaine Marie Thomas, 67, pled guilty late last year to defrauding the U.S. for more than three decades by falsifying metallurgic test results measuring the strength and toughness of steel sold for installation in U.S. Navy submarines. At Thomas' sentencing hearing Monday, U.S. District Judge Benjamin H....

