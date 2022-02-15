Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Miller Shah, Robbins Geller Get $7.3M For AMC Investor Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 15, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- Attorneys from Miller Shah LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP will receive nearly $7.3 million for their work representing investors in Manhattan federal court who claimed movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. hid details about the financials of two acquisitions in advance of a 2017 secondary public offering.

In a Monday order, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan awarded the investors' counsel team $6 million as a fee for representing the certified class, and signed off on their request for about $1.3 million to cover their litigation costs.

"Class counsel's efforts in this litigation and the results achieved...

