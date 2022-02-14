Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Actor Gets 20 Years For $690M Netflix, HBO Ponzi Scheme

By Lauren Berg (February 14, 2022, 10:34 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Monday sentenced a Los Angeles actor to 20 years behind bars after he admitted to running a $690 million Ponzi scheme by fabricating deals with major media companies including Netflix and HBO.

U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi sentenced the 35-year-old Zachary Joseph Horwitz, who has appeared in films under the stage name Zach Avery, to the statutory maximum 20-year sentence and ordered him to pay back $230.4 million to his victims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

"Zachary Horwitz portrayed himself as a Hollywood success story," prosecutors said in their...

