SPAC, Space Co. Say Investor Claims Not Ready For Launch

By Sarah Jarvis (February 15, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- Special purpose acquisition company Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and commercial space business Momentus Inc. have asked a California federal court to let them out of a proposed investor class action, arguing the shareholders didn't properly back up their claims about purported company misstatements. The companies said in memoranda filed Monday that claims made against them by a proposed class of investors led by Hartmut Haenisch should be dismissed with prejudice. Stable Road argued that Haenisch conceded in the latest version of the complaint that information he alleged should have been disclosed wasn't actually ever shared with Stable Road. "The primary exhibit...

