Subcontractor Asks For 2nd Circ. In Spat With Insurers

By Josh Liberatore (February 15, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- A subcontractor urged a New York federal judge to let it appeal a decision that Zurich American Insurance Co. has no obligation to defend the company in a suit accusing it of negligence when a construction crane tipped over in 2018, saying the court misinterpreted a policy exclusion. Western Waterproofing Co. took issue Monday with U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan's recent ruling that an employer's liability exclusion applies to bar the subcontractor's claims for coverage in a suit brought against it by ZDG and BDG Gotham Residential, owners of the land in New York City where the crane accident took...

