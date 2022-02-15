Facebook To Pay $90M To End Decade-Long Data Privacy Row

By Allison Grande (February 15, 2022, 10:52 AM EST) -- Facebook will fork over $90 million and delete certain "wrongfully collected" data to settle long-running multidistrict litigation accusing the social media giant of unlawfully tracking logged-out users' browsing activity, according to documents filed in California federal court late Monday. The proposed settlement, which if approved by the district court would be among the 10 largest data privacy class action settlements in U.S. history and would also resolve a parallel class action in California state court, comes a little less than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court last March declined to review the Ninth Circuit's revival of the dispute, despite Facebook's assertion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS