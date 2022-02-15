Facebook To Pay $90M To Settle Suit Over Tracking Users

By Allison Grande (February 15, 2022, 10:52 AM EST) -- Facebook will fork over $90 million and delete certain "wrongfully collected" data to settle long-running multidistrict litigation accusing the social media giant of unlawfully tracking logged-out users' browsing activity, according to documents filed in California federal court late Monday. Facebook has agreed to pay $90 million to settle claims it unlawfully tracked logged-out users' browsing activity. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) The proposed settlement, which if approved will be among the 10 largest data privacy class settlements in U.S. history and will resolve both the federal case and a parallel class action in California state court, comes a little less than a year...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS