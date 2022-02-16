Rarely Used Fla. Condo Law May Be Key In Surfside Deal

By Carolina Bolado (February 16, 2022, 7:44 PM EST) -- An obscure provision in the Florida Condominium Act making individual unit owners liable for acts by the condo association board looms large in the wake of the Champlain Towers South collapse and will play a central role in the recently announced $83 million deal to resolve property loss claims. Florida Statute 718.119 says unit owners "may be personally liable for the acts or omissions of the association in relation to the use of the common elements," up to the value of their units, when damages against the association exceed the limit of its liability coverage. In the case of the Champlain...

