Lebanese Bank Wants $100M Freezing Order Lifted

By Caroline Simson (February 15, 2022, 8:48 PM EST) -- IBL Bank is fighting an attachment order issued by a New York court to an Iraqi telecommunications joint venture that's pursuing some $100 million in damages over an allegedly fraudulent loan deal, arguing that the order jeopardizes measures put in place as a result of Lebanon's financial crisis. The Lebanese bank argued in a brief filed Monday in New York federal court that the order has the "overreaching and improper effect" of freezing funds that are outside the scope of its dispute with Iraq Telecom, a joint venture between Kuwaiti logistics contractor Agility Public Warehousing Co. and French telecommunications company Orange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS