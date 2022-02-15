FTC's Khan Urges Senate To Pass State Antitrust Venue Bill

By Christopher Cole (February 15, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- The Senate should move forward a pending bipartisan bill to allow state antitrust enforcers to bring lawsuits in their own backyards without seeing them folded into multidistrict litigation in another state, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan has told key senators. Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan urged leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee to ensure passage of a bill that would prevent a federal panel from transferring cases brought by state-level antitrust enforcers. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Khan, a vocal critic of tech sector consolidation who has advocated for tougher antitrust enforcement at the federal and state levels, wrote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS