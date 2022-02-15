Insurer Wants Out Of Co.'s Electrocution Suit Defense

By Ganesh Setty (February 15, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin-based insurer told a Georgia federal court that it should have no duty to defend or indemnify a contractor facing a wrongful death suit after its owner and a worker were electrocuted while working on renovations at a home near Atlanta. In a declaratory action filed Monday, Midvale Indemnity Co. said that the commercial general liability policy it issued to the contractor, B-Builds Contracting LLC, excluded coverage for an employee's bodily injury arising out of work for an insured business. Midvale wrote that Terrell Cheatham, B-Builds's sole registered member, and worker Maurice Hankerson were painting the exterior of an Atlanta-area home...

