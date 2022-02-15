Zurich Says Ill. Village Using COVID To Avoid $4.8M Payment

By Morgan Conley (February 15, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- Insurance giant Zurich has accused a Chicago suburb in an Illinois state court of wrongfully refusing to reimburse the company $4.8 million in taxes for redevelopment project costs by arguing the insurer fell short of an employment standard under their contract during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a complaint filed Monday in Cook County Circuit Court, Zurich American Insurance Co. said its redevelopment agreement with the village of Schaumburg stipulates the village will reimburse the company 65% of the facility's incremental property taxes as long as certain conditions are met. Zurich argues one such condition — an employment provision — only mandates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS