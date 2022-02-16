Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Tribes Ask 9th Circ. To Ax Fishing Rights Opinion

By Victoria McKenzie (February 16, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- Two Washington tribes have asked the Ninth Circuit to review a district court's interpretation of fishing territory boundaries, saying the court "stumbled and diverged" from 50 years of case law establishing tribal fishing rights in the state.

In an opening brief Monday, the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe and the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe said a lower court erred by refusing to amend certain phrases within its ruling against the Lummi Nation last September. According to the tribes, U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez in his opinion made sweeping and inaccurate remarks about "tribes" generally, and then neglected the impact of his language....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!