Wash. Tribes Ask 9th Circ. To Ax Fishing Rights Opinion

By Victoria McKenzie (February 16, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- Two Washington tribes have asked the Ninth Circuit to review a district court's interpretation of fishing territory boundaries, saying the court "stumbled and diverged" from 50 years of case law establishing tribal fishing rights in the state. In an opening brief Monday, the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe and the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe said a lower court erred by refusing to amend certain phrases within its ruling against the Lummi Nation last September. According to the tribes, U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez in his opinion made sweeping and inaccurate remarks about "tribes" generally, and then neglected the impact of his language....

