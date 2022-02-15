Tech Firm Agrees To Settle 401(k) Fee Suit For $1.5M

By Patrick Hoff (February 15, 2022, 8:04 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts-based technology company has agreed to settle a class action alleging it allowed a 401(k) plan to charge unreasonably high fees, with the parties seeking approval from a California federal judge for the $1.5 million deal. Michael Bouvy filed suit against Analog Devices Inc. in 2019 alleging breaches of fiduciary duty in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Bouvy said Monday that the settlement is an "outstanding result" for the proposed class, which includes nearly 3,000 people who worked for the semiconductor company. The $1.5 million proposed settlement would be distributed based on how much each person paid in...

