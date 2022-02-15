White House Extends Zero-Carbon Plan To Manufacturing

By Daniel Wilson (February 15, 2022, 8:22 PM EST) -- The White House on Tuesday announced a plan to bolster "clean" manufacturing, including trade policies intended to reward makers of low-carbon steel and aluminum and the creation of a task force to guide federal agencies toward buying low-carbon construction materials. The industrial sector is responsible for a third of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, so incentivizing it to improve efficiency and use clean energy sources is crucial to meeting the Biden administration's goal for a "net-zero" carbon economy and "tackling the climate crisis," according to the White House. "These same manufacturing improvements will also protect public health, by reducing releases of air...

