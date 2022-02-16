Cities, Tribes, Schools Fight Toss Of McKinsey Opioid MDL

By Mike Curley (February 16, 2022, 3:58 PM EST) -- Cities, Native American tribes, schools and state subdivisions have pushed back against a bid by McKinsey & Co. Inc. to dismiss multidistrict litigation alleging the company's aggressive marketing strategies fueled the opioid epidemic, saying a settlement between the states and the company shouldn't block their claims. In motions filed Monday, the plaintiffs in the MDL said they were not consulted or included in the state attorneys general's settlement with McKinsey, which came suddenly in February 2021 after some of the plaintiffs' suits were already on file. In a 75-page response brief, the subdivisions said no city or county was party to...

