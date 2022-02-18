Locke Lord Gains Highgate Hotels Deputy GC As Partner

By Joyce Hanson (February 18, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- Locke Lord LLP has hired the deputy general counsel of hotel management firm Highgate Hotels for the law firm's Dallas office, saying the new partner will serve in the real estate and real estate finance practice group and hospitality section. Justin Mapes brings a strong set of general real estate skills and will help expand Locke Lord's capabilities in the hospitality space, the law firm said Feb. 14. As Highgate Hotels' deputy general counsel in Dallas, Mapes was responsible for legal affairs related to the firm's hotel management and investment platforms, focusing on 400 hospitality assets in the Americas and Europe,...

