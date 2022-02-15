Stormy Daniels Sues Book Agent Over Payments To Avenatti

By Ivan Moreno (February 15, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- Adult film actress Stormy Daniels sued her literary agents Tuesday over book deal payments they sent to her former attorney Michael Avenatti, who was recently convicted of swindling the money by forging his client's signature. In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, Daniels said she has yet to receive $175,000 owed to her by Lucas Janklow and his literary agency, Janklow & Nesbit Associates, out of an initial $800,000 advance. Both are named in the lawsuit. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, hired Janklow and his firm in April 2018 to negotiate a deal with St. Martin's Press for...

