Zurich Can't Escape $33M Bridge Repair Coverage Suit

By Josh Liberatore (February 16, 2022, 3:42 PM EST) -- A California federal judge denied Zurich's bid to get out of a contractor's suit seeking around $33 million for repairs to San Francisco's Transbay Transit Center, saying the insurer can't rely on a pair of policy exclusions to bar or otherwise reduce its potential coverage obligations. People cross San Francisco's Fremont Street in front of the Transbay Transit Center in 2019. Zurich can't escape a contractor's lawsuit over costs it incurred in investigating and repairing fractures to two girders on the terminal's Fremont Street Bridge. (Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) U.S. District Judge Susan Illston on Tuesday shot...

