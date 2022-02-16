3 Firms Build Blackstone's $5.8B Deal For US Real Estate Firm

By Benjamin Horney (February 16, 2022, 10:10 AM EST) -- Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust will pay roughly $5.8 billion to pick up Atlanta, Georgia-based real estate firm Preferred Apartment Communities, the companies said Wednesday, in an agreement shaped by Simpson Thacher, King & Spalding and Vinson & Elkins. The all-cash agreement calls for New York-based Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. to acquire all outstanding shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, or PAC, for $25 per share, or a total of about $5.8 billion, according to a statement. That per-share price represents a premium of about 39% over the unaffected PAC closing price on Feb. 9, which is the last day...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS