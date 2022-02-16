Ex-Observer Editor Takes No-Jail Plea In Cyberstalking Case

By Frank G. Runyeon (February 16, 2022, 11:38 AM EST) -- Former New York Observer editor-in-chief Kenneth Kurson pled guilty Wednesday to two misdemeanor cybercrime counts for allegedly spying on his wife's computer in the midst of their divorce and will serve no jail time as part of a plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney. Kurson, a close friend of former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, was previously pardoned by Trump for related federal charges. Kenneth Kurson leaves Manhattan criminal court Wednesday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor cyberstalking charges. (Frank G. Runyeon | Law360) Under the agreement formalized Wednesday, Kurson pled guilty to two misdemeanor counts, attempted computer trespass and...

