US Says Russia 'Regularly' Breached Defense Contractors

By Ben Kochman (February 16, 2022, 9:29 PM EST) -- Russian state-sponsored attackers "regularly" breached the networks of defense industry contractors from January 2020 to February 2022, gaining insight into the U.S. military's plans for developing and deploying weapons, federal authorities said Wednesday. In multiple episodes, Russia-backed actors made off with troves of "sensitive, unclassified information" from defense industry companies granted clearance from the U.S. Department of Defense that have contracts with the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Space Force and the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency wrote. The data stolen by the intruders "provides significant insight into U.S. weapons platforms development and deployment timelines,...

